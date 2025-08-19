Top West Coast broker Josh Flagg, who appeared on several seasons of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is planting roots on the East Coast.

Flagg, who just celebrated his birthday in the Hamptons this past weekend, has bought a home in East Hampton Village’s Georgica Estate Section. The newly built spec home was last listed at $9.15 million, though it entered the market at $10.85 million last year. Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman had a co-exclusive with Dana Trotter of The Agency Hamptons.

TMZ was first to report the deal for the house, which Flagg is buying with childhood friend Justin Gruenberg. The reported contract price is around $8.5 million.

We’re told he plans to spend summers in the Hamptons while continuing to his Los Angeles-based real estate business.

One of America’s most successful Beverly Hills real estate agents, Flagg has completed more than $3 billion dollars in residential real estate sales in the past decade. He joined Compass in 2024, leaving Douglas Elliman after three years following a long stint at Rodeo Realty.

Flagg and his family also hold an impressive real estate portfolio through Flagg Family Capital, including the recent acquisition of 170 Mercer Street in New York’s downtown luxury shopping corridor.

A Vault Development Partners project, the Gambrel-style, cedar-shingle home with a porte cochère was completed in 2024, designed by architect Brian C. Glasser with construction by Phil Kouffman Builder.

Features include three levels of living and indoor-outdoor spaces such as a herringbone slate screened porch with 38-foot with NanaWall glass doors. The half-acre property also holds a heated, gunite, saltwater pool with a spa and marble sun deck, a pool house with a gym and a custom outdoor grill kitchen with a 15-foot barbecue — all near famed Georgica Beach.

The south of the highway home technically measures 4,400 square feet, but there is 6,100 square feet of living space throughout and it offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Flagg is going to have to wait to enjoy the house because film and TV producer David Zander is renting it. Zander, as Hedges readers will remember, sold Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home, Lasata, to the fashion designer Tom Ford in 2023 for $52 million.

But that’s not stopping Flagg from having fun in the Hamptons. He hosted a well-attended birthday party at a private residence in Sagaponack on Saturday, August 16. Guests included Douglas Elliman senior vice president Michael Lorber, philanthropists Candy Spelling and Laura Wasserman, Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan, jewelry designer Martin and Kelly Katz, skincare founder Peter Thomas Roth, fellow Million Dollar Listing alum David Parnes, among many others.

Guests toasted with champagne and cocktails over candlelit tables and lush floral arrangements. DJ James Ryan, known for his sets at Surf Lodge, Snow Lodge and Brunello Cucinelli, provided the music for the celebration.

