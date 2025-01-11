Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

As we usher in a New Year, resolutions abound. People long for change, though many still find it difficult to fully commit and take a leap to try something new. Associate real estate broker Julia Krispeal’s story of triumph over adversity can be a source of inspiration. Two years after the death of her 46-year-old husband, she is finding new ways to lean into change beyond her control.

In 2016, Solomon Krispeal was diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease often called Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Over the next six-and-a-half years, the father of two lost his ability to walk, speak and even breathe on his own, while she cared for not only him, but their two young children. The debilitating disease ultimately took his life on August 25, 2022.

In the two-and-a-half years since the loss, she has found healing through helping others by simply sharing her story or connecting them to others who can help within the ALS community. Through her social media account (her Instagram handle @julia.krispeal is followed by more than 14,600 users) she reaches people with her story who are also going through loss, widowhood and grappling with ALS.

“Whether I’m connecting with people at events or through social media, I’m open about my journey starting over, rediscovering myself, staying strong for my children and finding happiness along the way,” she says. Her message of “staying determined to find your purpose” resonates, and she hears it in the voices and words of those she encounters.

“Life doesn’t always turn out the way you envisioned, and change can be terrifying. Many people hold themselves back, afraid to make a move or take a risk to elevate their life, including myself at times. They end up staying stuck instead of truly thriving.”

She explains that “I had six-and-a-half years of having to really step up as an advocate and a caretaker, mother and father to the boys and with the help of family and nursing care we were able to give him the best life given the circumstances. As a woman in her 30s at the time who had an entire life planned of what I thought it would be to then a disease that changed all that.”

Before her husband’s diagnosis, she had a successful 17-year career in corporate meeting planning. Faced with becoming the sole provider, she switched to real estate.

She enjoyed success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic real estate boom on Long Island as she began with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, before joining SERHANT. after its founding in 2022. She generated $50 million in sales in her first three years in real estate.

“You get out of business what you put into it,” says this first-generation American, who was born and raised on Long Island. Her parents emigrated from the Ukraine before she was born, speaking only Russian, though they started their own businesses.

Three months ago, she decided to switch to Douglas Elliman, a brand with a luxury presence on Long Island in line with the reputation she has quickly built for herself on the North Shore’s luxury market.

While ALS took a lot from her and her sons, it left her with strength and courage she never knew before. It’s also helped her accept a certain lack of control.

“I couldn’t control the trajectory of the situation and was living day to day,” she says of her husband’s illness. “When it comes to business, in the world of real estate, you’re on your own a lot of times. I’ve been through all the changes and all the stress and nothing does scare me.”

Instead, she focuses on growth and she’s hungry for more. “I’m driven to keep growing to reach new heights and create more opportunities for my family and continue to find purpose that fuels me with the people close to us,” she says.

Part of that is helping others, which has in turn helped her. “I’ve been told that two years after a loss, a lot of widows feel it in the second year more than the first. I will truly say that I felt it this year, so that’s why I needed something to refocus, to realign,” she says. “It’s okay to fall back, but as long as you try to find ways to get yourself back.”

Focus on a New Development

In addition to making the switch to Douglas Elliman’s Roslyn office, one of the ways she has refocused her energy is by taking on the launch of The Royal Blue, a new 54-rental unit luxury development in Nassau County.

Blue Communities, a Long Island-based developer, is putting the finishing touches on the $45 million project; five condo-style rentals in six-story buildings designed by BLD Architecture as “an oasis of luxury and refinement, nestled in the heart of Mineola” at 101 Searing Avenue. The 54 apartments range from 875 to 1,400 square feet, making up more than 100,000 square feet of residential space. Floor plans offered include mostly one or two-bedroom units, each with name-brand finishes and high-end appliances. There are two three-bedroom units and a couple of studios available, as well.

The amenities truly make this new development stand out — an open-air roof deck with a Jacuzzi, a fitness center with a sauna and steam room, a communal lounge and coworking space, and even a pet spa.

“It’s condo-style living in a rental building — the first of its kind on Long Island, Krispeal shares, “with Long Island’s first-ever rooftop a pickleball court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a golf simulator, outdoor barbeque areas, a lounge, and fully equipped business center. You’re getting these amenities that rival those of high-end condos you’d expect to purchase.”

With concrete and steel construction for exceptional soundproofing and privacy, this building offers more than is usually expected in a rental development.

For those looking for both luxury and convenience, this building is a no-brainer. It’s only a few blocks from the Long Island Rail Road’s main hub, making it 34 minutes from New York City, a real appeal for commuters. Plus, it’s close to NYU-Langone Health, so will likely attract professionals working within the hospital system.

Preleasing begins later this month, and Krispeal says the plan is for the building to open in March 2025.

“I think there is so much to be said for being part of the process. I love the fact that I’ve seen the development from the ground up, so it’s very special to me, seeing the progress and being a part of it,” she says.

Self-care Is Important Too

“One of the messages I want to share, especially with women is to give it your all, take chances and embrace risk,” she says. “No matter what challenge you are facing, you can achieve your goals, dreams and desires if you stay committed. Surround yourself with the right people who believe in you and uplift your energy.”

It’s by no means easy, and she recommends a regiment of self-care. “That’s a non-negotiable for myself. There are so many women these days who don’t put themselves first sometimes. Obviously, they’re putting their families first, but what about yourself? As cliché as it sounds, you can’t fill from an empty cup,” she says.

Krispeal stays busy, especially with her now 10- and 12-year-old sons.

“It’s a lot of juggling and leaning on a lot of people — That’s very important also to have that support structure … even those with husbands and wives need support. It’s hard to manage kids and their schedules in school and sports and work full time,” she says.

She finds a way, though, perhaps because she hopes to be a beacon of hope for those who have experienced or are facing loss, or are simply scared of change. “Don’t be,” she says. “If I can do it, so can you.”

