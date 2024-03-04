Keeping the Momentum in the Off-Season

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

No matter where you live, there tends to be an off-season when it comes to real estate. We asked real estate agents throughout Long Island what is their approach to keeping busy in slower seasons in their markets. Also, do they advise buyers or renters who might find themselves looking in the off-season?

Joan Woletsky

FIRE ISLAND SALES & RENTALS

On Fire Island, our busy season is from May to October, but there is still quite a bit of activity outside of those months. December through February is a very slow time for us for sale showings, but it is an extremely high volume time for rentals being booked for the following summer. We stay very busy showing rentals and preparing for the next season. I would advise renters to book early so they can get the dates and specific houses they are looking for. We have two peak buying seasons on Fire Island — mid-August through October and again from March to May. During the off-season, we devote a lot of time to speaking with potential sellers and advising them on how to best prepare their homes to list. For buyers looking in the off-season, they will likely find themselves at an advantage because there’s a bit less competition. Given that our market is so small with limited inventory, it’s important to keep looking year-round, as we never know when a great house will come onto the market.

Jovanni Ortiz

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

With the current real estate market encompassing larger pools of buyers and smaller pools of sellers, I am finding that there is less of an offseason then in years past. With that being said, there are certainly times when things tend to slow down a bit and agents are required to “think outside the box” when it comes to keeping busy. I will usually use this time to touch base with past clients and circle back on potential leads. I will also reach out to expired or previously listed properties that were recently represented by another agent but did not sell, using creative techniques in hopes of securing an appointment to meet. The quieter time in the market can also benefit both buyers and sellers given that they are likely to face less competition when attempting to buy or sell a home. Specifically for buyers, it could be just the trick for those who keep getting outbid to finally land their dream home.

Tara Fox

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

GREENVALE

As a real estate broker, I know that there is no true off-season or bad market. There is no such thing, as there is always a need for transactions, whether it’s a buyers’ market, or a sellers’ market. There is always someone ready to sell, and someone ready to buy, and I am here to facilitate that connection. So, what you refer to as off-season, I think of as planting seeds to harvest for the season. It is a time where buyers or renters may benefit from reduced competition, potentially leading to better negotiating leverage and opportunities to find hidden gems. However, they need to be prepared for limited inventory and act swiftly when properties become available. I’m here to assist my clients through navigating negotiations and staying informed about market dynamics. This allows me to empower them to make informed decisions with confidence and clarity — in any season! Remember, buying and selling a home is always in season!

Megan Branigan

BRANCH REAL ESTATE

SEA CLIFF

The “off-season” for residential real estate on Long Island is typically the winter due to factors that include the school year, holidays, and weather conditions. However, this period also presents opportunities for buyers as the prices tend to be lower. Many sellers prefer to list their properties in the spring for better curb appeal. Despite the off-season, the high demand for homes in Nassau and Suffolk counties has led to a competitive market where buyers need to act decisively. As a real estate agent, I prioritize educating clients about market conditions to help them navigate the buying, selling or renting process successfully. Maintaining strong client relationships is key for me, regardless of the market pace. By staying in touch with former, current and potential clients, I ensure that I am always available to meet their needs, and welcome any referral opportunities.

Patrick McLaughlin

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SAG HARBOR

While Memorial Day to Labor Day is commonly known as “the Season” in the Hamptons, since the pandemic, the season has extended to include the fall, winter and spring months as well. Many seasonal residents have become full-time residents and others are just coming out more often, enjoying the region’s off-season beauty and taking advantage of the full roster of activities to enjoy year-round from fall’s Hamptons Film Festival and East Hampton Historical Society House Tour to the upcoming early spring Hamptons Whodunit Festival. Although Round Swamp Farm and Duryea’s may close for the colder months, as a broker, winter no longer means vacation time for me. I find myself busy year-round, preparing properties, getting ahead of the summer rental season, and catering to clients and customers who, too, see the Hamptons as a year-round paradise.

Ashley J. Farrell

THE CORCORAN GROUP

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

When it comes to securing a dream home, whether for the summer or a lifetime, in the Hamptons, the off-season should be a savvy home seeker’s on-season. Overall, our region is bustling from Memorial Day to Labor Day – it’s our most prized time. But as school resumes, renters head back to their primary homes and others fly south for the winter. As a result, things quickly become quiet. Fear not, the good news is this can be the best time to buy or rent. There is less competition in the market, more availability on the rental front — especially if you start looking for next summer’s getaway in the fall — and time to renovate, should you opt to purchase. Those who buy in the fall or winter have ample time to update their home, put a personal touch on it, order furniture, and have a move-in-ready property all before Memorial Day. Contrary to popular belief, the summer is a tough time to shop for a home. Many houses are rented and if they’re not, owners aren’t willing to be disturbed for showings — they too are on vacation and enjoying some R&R.

