Kelly Canavan has joined Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) as the full-time manager of the Hamptons Brokerages.

Through a collaborative senior management partnership, Canavan and Nanette Hansen will strategically co-lead the three offices in Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Southampton, according to a statement from Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Kelly joins us with an extensive background in real estate law,” the statement explains.

Most recently, she was a partner at the Canavan Law Group, where she led the practice, representing buyers and sellers, landlords and tenants, brokers and developers, architects, contractors, and business owners with all aspects of residential and commercial real estate.

According to her Linkedin page, she was of counsel at Campolo Middleton & McCormick and Farrell Fritz, P.C., both in Bridgehampton.

“Kelly’s extensive background in the local law profession coupled with Nanette’s 19 years’ experience as both a Sotheby’s International Realty sales agent and brokerage leader uniquely position our agents for success in this ever-changing industry,” the statement continues.

