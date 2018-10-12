A Sears Kit Home in Sag Harbor Village for $795K

Between 1908 and 1940, more than 100,000 kit homes were sold in North America. These houses represented the new economic opportunities available to Americans during the inter-war period. Kit homes made the latest technology--central heating, indoor plumbing, electricity--available to home buyers at an affordable price. The purchaser would receive all of the supplies by rail (a typical house could fit into two boxcars) for assembly either by the homeowner or a local builder.

Sears is the best known company today to have offered kit homes. It issued its first specialty catalog, Book of Modern Homes and Building Plans, in 1908, featuring 44 house styles priced from $360-$2,890.

Unfortunately we're not sure what design this house is. It looks somewhat like the Hampton, but obviously the porch has been enclosed over the years, so it's difficult to say.

The 1933 cottage sports three bedrooms, one bath (obviously from 1933), an enclosed porch and a full basement. But there are also two more structures on the half-acre parcel, a garage and an extra cottage with one bedroom and one bath.

So yes, the interior is tired and needs sprucing up and/or expansion. Plus it would be nice to add a pool. But with an asking price of just $795K (with the caveat that we don't know the condition), a new owner would have room to make those improvements profitably, we think. The property is inside the village; it's on Brick Kiln Road, so not obviously the best part of the village, but hey, if it's important to you, it's definitely inside the village.

For more, click here. 1354 Brick Kiln Road, Sag Harbor