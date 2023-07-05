Kitchen Cabinets: Reface or Replace?

The kitchen is a busy room in many homes. That popularity likely has something to do with why so many homeowners spend sizable sums renovating their kitchens.

According to the 2022 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, the median spend on major kitchen remodels grew by 14% from the previous year, and minor remodels increased by 25%. Spurred on by increased time spent at home during the pandemic, the main impetus for kitchen re- models according to the study was that homeowners wanted to make these improvements all along and finally had the time and means to do so.

There are many aspects of a kitchen that homeowners can change. Houzz found that 94% of renovators either fully or partially replaced cabinets in their improvement plans. Cabinets help to establish the aesthetic of a kitchen and serve a useful function, providing necessary storage space to ensure the room does not appear cluttered. Homeowners have different options when it comes to cabinet renovations, and they may need to decide if they need to replace or reface their cabinets.