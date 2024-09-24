Kmart in Bridgehampton To Close Its Doors

The Kmart in the Bridgehampton Commons is shuttering after nearly three decades.

Kmart in Bridgehampton, which is the last full-size store in the longtime American chain, is shuttering next month.

After nearly three decades inside the Bridgehampton Commons, the store will close its doors on Oct. 20.

Since 1999, Kmart has operated inside the 89,935-square-foot space, owned by Kimco Realty Corp, a real estate investment firm that owns many shopping centers throughout the United States. It replaced Caldor, a discount department store that had been there since 1983.

Though Kimco’s website still shows the Bridgehampton Commons as fully leased, but the firm has confirmed to news outlets that Kmart is vacating the space. Kimco did not return a request for comment from Dan’s Papers.

Over the last two decades, Kmart has faced bankruptcy and underwent a merger with Sears in 2005. But, Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018 and Kmart has closed its doors one by one.

A smaller Kmart in Miami remains operational, as do several stores outside of the 50 states, such as one on St. Thomas in the. U.S. Virgin Islands.

Kmart first opened in Garden City, Michigan, back in 1962. By the 1990s, Kmart boasted 2,300 stores around the country with 350,000 employees, according to reports.

What store or stores will take over the large space remains to be seen. Commercial neighbors within the Commons include TJ Maxx and Marshalls, which share a space, Walgreen’s Pharmacy, King Kullen, Go Urgent Health, Ulta Beauty, Panera Bread, Staples, Petco and The Gap. Barnes & Noble opened last year, and Athleta opened its doors in 2022.

The Commons is also home to mom-and-pop stores like The Tack Trunk and Hampton Photo and Arts.

