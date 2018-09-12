Light, Bright, and Updated on the Sound in Southold

Nothing to do but grab a toothbrush and move into this adorable 60s ranch in Southold. Say good bye to city stress, because the peaceful water views from most rooms are going to relax you so well. And unlike a lot of larger houses, taking care of this three-bedroom, two-bath house is a breeze.

Everything seems to be in nice, new, renovated condition, including the two baths and the kitchen.

Set on 0.63 of an acre, there's also a separate studio/garage/building to store your paddleboards, kayaks, and so on.

Asking price for the property, listed by Deborah Kusa at Douglas Elliman, is $1.425 million. What do you think of the place? Worth it? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 20845 Soundview Ave, Southold