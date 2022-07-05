Links: First Look at Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal

Sag Harbor Village Board Takes First Peek At Affordable Housing Proposal [The Sag Harbor Express]
Residents to PSEG: ‘Not in Our Greenbelt’ [The East Hampton Star]
Shelter Island Feels Chic, Relaxed and Timeless [NYT]
Behemoth warehouse proposed for Middle Road to go before county planning commission July 6 [RiverheadLocal]
The Hamptons Covid-Era Buying Frenzy Is Officially Over [Bloomberg]
An East Hampton Renovation Fit for a Ship’s Captain [NYT]
Wainscott Commercial Center Still in Limbo [The East Hampton Star]
Town Board reconsiders allowing food waste-to-energy plant at EPCAL after pitch by developer [RiverheadLocal]
Truck Beach Was For Locals. Then the Oceanfront Homes Arrived. [NYT]
New ‘No’ to a Sewage Plant in Hither Woods [The East Hampton Star]
Downtown advisory committee prioritizes projects, considers funding from $10M grant [RiverheadLocal]
After lengthy meeting, hearing on Cutchogue Woods to be continued July 5 [The Suffolk Times]
