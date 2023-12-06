Modern, Smart Home on the North Fork Asks Just Under $3M

The house at 2795 Cox Neck Road in Mattituck was built in 2022.

A new, modern home in Mattituck on the North Fork that could easily be mistaken for a Hamptons home is asking $2.999 million.

“I love this modern contemporary, open-concept home and the way each space opens to the next,” says Andrea Parks of Douglas Elliman, who represents the listing at 2795 Cox Neck Road. “The living room, kitchen, and dining space are all beautifully integrated.”

She continues, “It’s also an efficient, functional yet luxurious smart home, offering intuitive and cutting-edge technologies. It embraces minimalistic elements in its design, resulting in a sleek and thoughtful home with its bold black exterior and hidden details emphasizing a functional ‘smart’ aesthetic. Though, the allure of this property extends beyond its features. The moment you walk in you are transported into a sense of calm, comfort, and inspiration.”

Inside the home, overlooking farm fields to the rear, the main gathering space is centered around a fireplace in the living room and a gourmet kitchen, outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, sleek cabinetry, modern light fixtures and a large center island.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house features bedrooms that exude a sense of tranquility with plenty of natural light. Plus, there’s closet space, which is always appreciated for organization. Each bathroom features luxurious tiles, vanities and light fixtures. The primary bathroom offers an oversized walk-in glass shower and dual sinks.

A mudroom doubles as a laundry room with high-end cabinetry.

Among the smart features is a whole-house purification system and a generator.

Outside, the 0.69-acre property holds a saltwater gunite pool surrounded by a stone patio.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 2795 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck | Broker: Andrea Parks, Douglas Elliman] GMAP