A ‘Modern Tree House’ in Montauk for Just Under $7.5M

Like a tree house set high amongst the trees, this house in Montauk enjoys ocean views from its perch that most don’t have.

“Often, ocean view homes, in reality, turn out to be distant, or partial view in between houses,” says Rylan Jacka, who listed the home with Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty’s East Hampton Brokerage. The asking price is $7.495 million.

“The two-story houses between the ocean and 27 Willow are substantially lower, allowing for panoramic unobstructed ocean views from the main living room, kitchen, and primary bedroom. This elevation also gives it a ‘treetop’ feel,” Jack explains..

The 4,000-square-foot home features a contemporary design and sits on just over one acre off of Old Montauk Highway, close to the Atlantic Ocean.

Originally built in 1980 and redone over the years, the home offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms,a dedicated media room, multiple terraces and a pool surrounded by expansive decking.

There is even a rooftop deck for the ultimate view of the ocean.

Natural light floods the main open-concept living space, including the kitchen, which blends natural wood and modern elements and features a large center island and plenty of storage.

An upside-down home, most of the bedrooms can be found on the ground floor with direct access to the pool.

Out back, a shed provides easy storage for kayaks and paddleboards.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 27 Willow Lane, Montauk | Agents: Rylan Jacka and Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage] GMAP