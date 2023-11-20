The cottage at 124 Tuthill Road in Montauk offers water views from the property.

In the Hamptons, houses under $1 million are few and far between. In Montauk, opportunity awaits — for $840,000.

The cottage, near Fort Pond Bay, at 124 Tuthill Road may be small, but it has been recently renovated with clean modern finishes, plus it boasts water views.

The floor plan is simple; an open-concept living room, dining area and kitchen, one bedroom and one bathroom.

The light-filled kitchen was completely updated with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave above the stove. A large television hangs above the windows by the kitchen sink to make good use of all available space. A combined washer-dryer is also available.

Sliding glass doors lead out from the living area, and down steps into the back yard, which would be a prime spot with the water in the distance for a patio and al fresco dining during summer months.

The single bathroom has a large tiled shower with updated fixtures.

The 0.12-acre property feels bigger as it abuts a Peconic Land Trust reserve.

Located just down the block from Duryea’s Lobster Deck & Seafood Market and The Montauket, the property is close to everything but also affords privacy.

For anyone looking to secure a small summer spot in Montauk for less than $1 million, this may be just the place.

[Listing: 124 Tuthill Road, Montauk | Agents: Margaret A. Harvey and Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate ] GMAP