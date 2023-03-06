Prime Montauk Restaurant Location Quietly Sold

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A former oceanfront hotspot in downtown Montauk that had grown quiet in recent years also quietly changed hands late last year.

Best known as the nightclub Sloppy Tuna and Nick’s on the Beach, the property at 148 South Emerson Avenue Extension was sold for $9.25 million on November 8, 2023. Chris Coleman of Compass represented both sides of the deal.

“It was an honor to represent such an iconic property, and I look forward to seeing the direction new ownership takes,” he said. Plans for the 5,284-square-foot property, which sits on a 0.13-acre beachfront parcel in the center of Montauk, are not clear yet. The buyer is a limited liability corporation called 7G S Emerson. The sellers were listed as 148 South Emerson Partners LLC, an entity that bought the property in 2011 for $2 million. “Before 2020, it was impossible to miss a wooden beach bar in Montauk called the Sloppy Tuna. Shoes and shirts were optional. Bikini-clad ladies and shirtless men would guzzle piña coladas on the deck. It was involved in numerous drug arrests and noise complaints,” The New York Times wrote at the start of the summer season in 2021. The popular, yet controversial Sloppy Tuna was embroiled in town code violations over the past decade. The nightclub owners filed suits against the Town of East Hampton and later each other. In more recent years it was called Nick’s on the Beach.

“Now that era has come to an end,” the article continued, announcing the opening of Bounce Beach Bar, which was described as “part of an upscale sports club chain in Manhattan and Chicago.”

