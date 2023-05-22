The Montauk Yacht Club Makes Its Return

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The iconic Montauk Yacht Club is marking an official return this Memorial Day weekend.

Safe Harbor Marinas, which owns and operates the world’s largest boating network, bought what had most recently been Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in July 2022 and has just completed “nine months of investment and preparation,” according to a statement.

“The history of Montauk Yacht Club is as rich as the location is stunning,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas in a statement. “Our teammates in Montauk and throughout the country have been working to prepare for this moment. It is our great honor and joy to bring the Montauk Yacht Club back to Long Island, to her many patrons, and to our tens of thousands of boating families in the region,”

The Montauk Yacht Club was created on Star Island in 1928 by Carl Fisher, who developed much of Montauk. Fisher built a replica of the Montauk Lighthouse and the 60-foot-tall lighthouse remains today.

Situated on a peninsula that juts out into Lake Montauk, the property boasts 107 guest rooms and villas, three pools, two restaurants, indoor and outdoor bars, tennis and pickleball courts, a private beach and more than 200 boat slips.

“We are eager to introduce luxury waterfront hospitality to the world at this incredible property,” said Alton Chun, the regional managing director. “It’s about world-class cuisine and music next to private, sandy beaches on still and glistening waters; and limitless adventures just beyond.”

The marina can accommodate boats up to 300 feet in length with a maximum draft of 12 feet and a maximum beam of 45 feet. There are shore power hookups, fresh water hookups, pump-out services and complimentary WiFi.

Safe Harbor Marinas owns more than 130 marinas across the United States and in Puerto Rico. On Long Island, it also has a location in Greenport, as well as Port Washington and Glen Cove.