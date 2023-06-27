Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Mylestone at Meadow Lane in Southampton, a rare double waterfront estate that listed for $175 million in 2021, has undergone a significant price reduction.

The eight-acre property on what has become known as Billionaires Row is now asking $135 million — a near 23% decrease.

Even still, it’s the most expensive home on the market in the Hamptons.

In an announcement, Bespoke Real Estate says, “It’s priced to sell.”

The 15,000-plus-square-foot residence, a modern Tudor-style house, is owned by former advertising executive and philanthropist Marcia Riklis, according to The Real Deal.

The property offers 500 feet of ocean frontage with a private boardwalk and unobstructed panoramic water views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. Sunsets from the western-facing pool terrace can also be enjoyed. A private pathway across Meadow Lane leads to a deepwater dock that allows for direct water access for boating and fishing.

The house next door traded in the most expensive deal of 2020 when billionaire Ken Griffin purchased the seven-acre estate from Calvin Klein for $84 million.

At Mylestone, there are 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and four half baths, as well as an attached caretaker’s cottage.

The entryway to the hope is quite magnificent with views straight to the ocean. A grand hall divides the formal living room from a dining area with three sets of French doors that open to the ocean-facing patio. An 800-square-foot glass-enclosed sun porch with a bar is located off of the living room.

Intricate tile work, said to be inspired by the glittering ocean views, can be found in the sunroom and the kitchen. Any chef will love preparing a meal here, as the kitchen features commercial-grade appliances, a large center island and a pantry. A light-filled breakfast room leads to the two-bedroom, one-bath suite for staff.

The home is situated behind two gated entrances on quiet streets in the prestigious estate section, just minutes from shopping and dining in Southampton Village, not to mention the area’s most coveted beaches.

[Listing: 25 Treasure Island Drive, Amagansett | Agent: Randi R. Ball, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.