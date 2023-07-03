If you are craving a taste of history on your trip to the Hamptons this summer, there is no better place to stop than the Nathaniel Rogers House in Bridgehampton, now open to the public after a restoration project nearly 20 years in the making.

The 19th-century building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a landmark in Southampton Town, is one of the few full portico, or temple front, Greek Revival houses to survive across the island.

“It is incredibly meaningful to have a historic home that is a place that welcomes the entire community,” says Nina Rayburn Dec, the director of the Bridgehampton Museum, stewards of the project since the Town of Southampton acquired the house using Community Preservation Fund money in 2003. “It connects the past to the present and the present to the future. It allows everybody to have that visual experience all together.”

The stately house with its grand columned front porch and elegant rooftop balustrades sits on the southeast corner of Montauk Highway and Ocean Road. Over the past 15 years, it underwent an elaborate project to restore it to its former glory.

“It was a labor of love,” says Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. “It was painstaking historic restoration — it actually won a New York State award for historic restoration. They really went into great detail in terms of historical accuracy and materials and design. It took years to get to this point, but it is now open to the public. We certainly hope that the public takes advantage of it and goes there to learn about local history.”