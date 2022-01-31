Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Before the $118.5 million sale was made publically known late last week, Nest Seekers International filed a suit against the property owners, claiming they are owed a real estate brokerage commission on the biggest trade in 2021.

Clothing apparel businessmen Artie Rabin and his son Jason Rabin sold four contiguous properties they owned between them on Cobb Road in Water Mill right before the new year, in what was not only the top sale of 2021, but the second-highest trade in Hamptons history.

In the January 18 filing in Suffolk Supreme Court, Nest Seekers seeks a $1.5 million commission fee, plus attorneys fees and related costs.

Nest Seekers and Hedgerow Exclusive Properties reportedly entered into a year-long agreement for a co-exclusive right to sell the properties at 70 Cobb Road on October 8, 2020. Hedgerow is rumored to have brought the buyers and closed the deal on December 30.

The Rabins’ attorney, Errol Margolin of Margolin and Pierce, denied any wrongdoing. “Nest Seekers seeks to recover $1.5 million in commission on an expired listing agreement for a sale it had nothing to do with,” he said. “The suit has no merit and will be promptly dismissed.”