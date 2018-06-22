A New Build with Stunning Midcentury Style by Paul Masi

Once again, Paul Masi of Bates Masi Architects manages to stun us. The owners of this property had had a 1960s modern house designed by a disciple of Marcel Breuer, but unfortunately the house, on an inlet of Georgica Pond, was a victim of Superstorm Sandy. They contacted Paul Masi to design a new home for them with the same spirit. He questioned what the owners loved about the previous home, the simplicity and the use of current technologies, and then designed the new place to use today's best building materials, including cross laminated timber, and simple honest design that incorporate structural elements such as steel columns. These are complemented by natural maturals such as bamboo and cypress boards, as well as a stunning modern bronze fireplace.

And don't worry about the place flooding again. The new building is elevated above the previous floor level. On the front facade, the elevation is softened with terracing, while on the side by the water, the foundation is recessed so the house appears to float.

Now for the details! Represented by Diane Saatchi at Saunders, the property is asking $10 million, which might be a little high. The house is a manageable 3725 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, set on 2.34 acres. Of course it's south of the highway but just a couple houses from the highway. On the plus side, the place is just completely gorgeous with stone floors, that fireplace, and midcentury style built ins. Plus, of course, the beauty that only comes when a house is designed by a thoughtful architect.

For more, click here. 48 Georgica Close Road, East Hampton