Noms de Dune: Creative Monikers for Your LLC

You've found your dream Hamptons home. But you, a person of particular means or certain celebrity or some such status, want to keep your new purchase on the DL, so you elect to buy through a limited liability corporation (LLC). Most people name their LLC after the address of the property, but a few bright sparks elect to go in a more fun or entertaining direction. On the East End, many high-end properties are owned by inside jokers, by animal lovers, by lovers of the written word. Of course, some celebs just stone cold don't care and have their properties registered under their own names: We salute you, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Martha Stewart.
We've rounded up some of our favorite LLCs from the Southampton and East Hampton public tax rolls. Some are just pretty, some are pretty funny, some obviously have a story behind them, some are perhaps a little too Pooh-based, and others are just plain inscrutable. All, however, have earned a Behind the Hedges shout-out for creativity, inspiration and entertainment value.
Posh & Pretty
Beautiful Joy LLC
Meadowcore LLC
Seawater LLC
This Little Farm LLC
Inside Jokes & Personal Passions
Settlement Court LLC
Big Woot LLC
Twice the Price LLC
Butler's Residence LLC
We'll Miss Dougie LLC
Casa Escondida LLC
Carpe North LLC
Carpe South LLC
Yabba Dabba LLC
The Rock Near the Bridge LLC
Tres Hermanos LLC
Vandelay Import Export LLC
Not-So-Inside Jokes
Cottage on Cottage LLC (On Cottage Avenue, East Hampton)
Roganator LLC (Somebody named Rogan, perhaps?)
Never Squabble LLC (Three points for guessing the street...)
A.A. Milne Superfans?
Southampton Pooh LLC
Newtown Pooh LLC
Sag Harbor Pooh LLC
Park Place Pooh LLC
Eleven Pooh LLC
Wainscott Pooh LLC
Montauk Pooh LLC
40 Pooh LLC
Literary & Lyrical
John Donne LLC
Middle Earth Partners LLC
Harkennon LLC (This and the next are literally Noms de Dune)
Atreides LLC
Xanadu LLC
Mikado LLC
Fifty Shades of Construction LLC
Animal Magic
Beautiful Horse LLC
Moo Moo LLC
Woof Woof Ventures LLC
Puppy Mongo, LLC
Clam Hole LLC
James Moo Cow, LLC
Galloping Cow, LLC
Patriotic
Redhampton LLC
Whitehampton LLC
Bluehampton LLC (all owned by the same entity)
Your Guess Is as Good as Ours
Internal Spline LLC
Cinnamon LLC
Prop. One LLC
Sherlocks Manor House LLC