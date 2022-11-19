North Fork Open Houses: Mattituck and More for Your Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

Before this week’s festivities begin, check out these North Fork open houses. Among them is a Mattituck home located at 900 Holbrook Lane, on the market for $2.995 million. Mary Anne Fusco of Douglas Elliman represents the property.
The interior of the solid brick space includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Some other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, Brazilian cherry wood floors, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets and an extra-large granite island.
The exterior of this 0.7-acre property is the star, however, with a 100 x 40 extra deep water dock with 50 AMP, 30 AMP and 110 AMP marine grade pedestals with a lit-up area. This space can accommodate anything from a 50′ yacht to three smaller boats. Also, enjoy a property beach from the sand or the beachside deck.
See the property Saturday, November 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
1380 The Strand, East Marion
Price: $1.95 million
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.
516 Madison Avenue, Greenport
Price: $875,000
Brokers: Nora Conant and Jill Dunbar, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.
408 South Street, Greenport
Price: $1.595 million
Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale
Saturday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.
560 Fawn Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.45 million
Brokers: Susan Orioli and Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
410 6th Street, Greenport
Price: $950,000
Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, November 19, 1 – 3 p.m.
45195 Route 25, Southold
Price: $895,000
Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
10905 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $599,990
Brokers: Rosanne D’Agostino and Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
750 Highwood Road, Daniel Gale
Price: $1.5 million
Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale
Sunday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.
