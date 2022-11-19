North Fork Open Houses: Mattituck and More for Your Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Before this week’s festivities begin, check out these North Fork open houses. Among them is a Mattituck home located at 900 Holbrook Lane, on the market for $2.995 million. Mary Anne Fusco of Douglas Elliman represents the property.

The interior of the solid brick space includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Some other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, Brazilian cherry wood floors, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets and an extra-large granite island.

The exterior of this 0.7-acre property is the star, however, with a 100 x 40 extra deep water dock with 50 AMP, 30 AMP and 110 AMP marine grade pedestals with a lit-up area. This space can accommodate anything from a 50′ yacht to three smaller boats. Also, enjoy a property beach from the sand or the beachside deck.

See the property Saturday, November 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

1380 The Strand, East Marion

Price: $1.95 million

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

516 Madison Avenue, Greenport

Price: $875,000

Brokers: Nora Conant and Jill Dunbar, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

408 South Street, Greenport

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale

Saturday, November 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

560 Fawn Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.45 million

Brokers: Susan Orioli and Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

410 6th Street, Greenport

Price: $950,000

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, November 19, 1 – 3 p.m.

45195 Route 25, Southold

Price: $895,000

Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

10905 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $599,990

Brokers: Rosanne D’Agostino and Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

750 Highwood Road, Daniel Gale

Price: $1.5 million

Brokers: William McIntosh and Katie Schimpf, Daniel Gale

Sunday, November 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

