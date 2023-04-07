Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A property on the eastern shores of North Haven is one of the few places in the Hamptons where one can arrive home by seaplane. The New England cape at 48 Forest Road, which also comes with beautiful sunrises across Sag Harbor Bay, is asking $19.95 million.

Christopher Covert of the newly opened Modlin Group in Bridgehampton has the exclusive listing.

“I think the property is special for a number of reasons, with one being the sense of historical provenance here,” Covert explained of the 1.5-acre property that sits high on a terraced bluff. “This was originally part of the Judge Russell Kelly estate, and photos dating back to the turn of the 20th century show the summer cottage on this site,” he said of the home, originally built in the 1940s. “The current home dates back to a much more genteel time and is quite fantastic and turnkey for someone that appreciates the scale,” he continued, noting it has been “meticulously renovated and expanded.” “As for optionality and those who might like to design new, the property can yield an approximately 8,000-square-foot home plus a walkout lower level,” Covert said. “So add to that the elevation and views and the deepwater dock and it’s one of the only places left where you can land and park your seaplane — then you can see this really is a special spot,” he said.

The current home offers an elegant living and dining space with room to entertain or relax. A laid-back den’s design was inspired “by the nautical nature of the setting.”

There are five bedrooms, each with water views, and four-and-a-half baths. Three of the bedrooms can be found on the main floor.

The primary suite on the second level includes a sitting area, an office, a large walk-in closet and an expansive primary bathroom. Another guest suite is down the hall.

A uniquely-shaped waterside, heated gunite pool offers a 50-foot lap lane. The pool sits amongst hand-laid stone terraces and the bulkhead.

Not only does the bulkhead provide security from the water, but a platform for “the never-to-be-replicated boathouse cabana,” according to Covert.

Below is 200 feet of sandy beach and a 240-foot deepwater dock that can accommodate a large boat or a personal seaplane.

“This is a fantastic opportunity on what is quickly becoming one of the most prestigious waterfront addresses to be found,” the listing description reads.