$14.4M Palm Beach Townhome Sold for $2.35M More Than It Did 9 Months Ago

The townhome at 220 Brazilian Avenue sold for $14.35 million in September.

Nine months after a newly built Palm Beach townhome sold for $12 million, it sold again, this time for $14.35 million.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Richard Malm of Webster Equity Security flipped the 220 Brazilian Avenue house, selling it to Steven K. Hudson, the CEO of ECN Capital.

Located in the center of Palm Beach, the duplex offers about 5,500 square feet of space.

The four-bedroom home features top-of-the-line finishes such as hardwood and shell-stone flooring, plus a custom Downsview kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. A striking floating staircase leads to the second floor, which features a large primary suite with dual bathrooms and a large terrace, as well as three guest en suites.

The quarter-acre lot packs a lot with a covered patio with a built-in summer kitchen, a large swimming pool and spa and a cabana bathroom.

Christopher Leavitt of Douglas Elliman represented both sides of the deal.

The home went on the market earlier this year for $16.495 million and was last asking $15.45 million.

The townhouses were built by real estate investor Richard J. Kurtz.

