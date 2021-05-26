‘Prime Piece of the East Hampton Village Commercial District’ Hits the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A commercial building right in the middle of East Hampton Village’s business district has come on the market.

The 2,800-square-foot, two-story building at 30 Park Place has been listed for $3.5 million with Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass Commercial. The building had most recently been home to the Tracy Anderson fitness studio with the main entrance in the Reutershan parking lot, off of Main Street.

“This is a prime piece of the East Hampton Village commercial district,” the realtors said in a statement. “A true stand alone building. Available for sale and occupancy for the first time in a decade.”

It is zoned for retail, exercise or office use.

The building, said to be in excellent condition, features 15-foot ceilings, a half bath and a commercial elevator. It sits on .04 of an acre.

Zwick and Sztorc recently represented the buyer in the purchase of Ruschmeyer’s and Rick’s Crabby Cowboy in Montauk

