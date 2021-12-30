Propane Depot: A Stalwart East End Family Business

Above all, what sets Propane Depot apart from its competitors is that it’s a truly local family business — a point of pride that Brody notes has become increasingly rare on the East End. “Two companies out here were bought out — two local companies that a lot of people use,” he shares, adding that the companies didn’t inform their clients of this shocking development. “You’ll start to notice as things change. Some people expressed a lack of service, and they also don’t realize their pricing went up substantially. We’ve been getting calls about that.”

When potential clients call for a quote, Brody is proud to say they’ll be greeted by a member of the East End community who cares about the service they can provide, and that’s what keep clients not only coming back but referring friends through Propane Depot’s referral program.

“We’re local people,” Brody says. “And we’re here to keep our clients happy.”