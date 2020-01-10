Property of the Week: 370 Fowler Street, Water Mill

370 Fowler Street, Water Mill, Photo: Douglas Elliman PR

"If there is magic on this planet," Loren Eiseley said, "then it is contained in water." And can such magic be better revealed than when the Atlantic Ocean is your backyard and a string of picturesque ponds are your front yard?

Closing just before Christmas, for close to last ask of $27.5 million, with Douglas Elliman agents Erica Grossman and Ray Smith, 370 Fowler Street in Water Mill is located on one the most magical and coveted ocean roads in the Hamptons, where an exclusive mile of sandy beach is enjoyed by eight stunning oceanfront estates, and accessible only by private drive, this is a truly unique palatial setting surrounded by pristine waterfront.

Perched amidst the dunes in the exclusive Southampton enclave of Fowler Beach, this 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom estate comprises more than three acres of some of the most breathtaking property in the Hamptons. The unobstructed 360-degree views of the ocean and Jule Pond serve as the focal point of design, as panoramic waterfront vistas envelop two levels of terraces, stacked circular glass-encased bedrooms and expansive first- and second-level entertaining areas.

Upon entry, the double-height foyer leads upstairs to entertaining areas that take advantage of the grand views. The open floor plan includes an oversized chef's kitchen with breakfast nook, covered porch, dining room and living room with fireplace, plus two more strategically located en suites, one of which is an opulent master with an oversized sitting room with fireplace.

The first floor includes a den with fireplace, three en suite bedrooms and a lounge with bar leading outside to an incredible entertaining area. The covered terrace is complete with an outdoor media room with fireplace and an amazing outdoor kitchen that would be the dream of any chef. On the opposite end of the heated pool and spa, along with a pool house that includes a living room, bathroom and kitchenette.

Sporting its own boardwalk atop the dunes, this estate makes no concessions when it comes to luxury. "At three-plus acres and with more than 300 feet of frontage, 370 Fowler was one of the best deals remaining on the ocean in that area in 2019," Grossman and Fowler said. "The property has a lot of options including a renovation as well as new construction capabilities. We are so happy for both the sellers and the buyers."