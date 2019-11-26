Property of the Week: 1421 Meadow Lane, Southampton

1421 Meadow Lane, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman

A onetime home of comedy legend Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, The Producers, Spaceballs) and his wife, the late Anne Bancroft (The Graduate, The Miracle Worker, The Elephant Man, Agnes of God, Curb Your Enthusiasm), 1421 Meadow Lane in Southampton is off the market.

Represented by Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman--Mary Quatroche from Morley Agency brought the buyer--the house was in contract for two weeks and sold and closed in two months for full ask of $4.995 million

Purchased and briefly owned by Brooks and Bancroft in 2000, the 1.33-acre property features a 2,304-square-foot, two-story shingle-style cottage built in 1960 and sited directly on the Shinnecock Bay, on the village's prestigious Meadow Lane. Directly across from the ocean, the charming four-bedroom, three-and-one-half-bath home boasts water views from every room. Other featured amenities include fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, and a large deck with an outdoor shower. There is also room for expansion and a pool.

"Original Hamptons charm," says Keszler, "and the most desirable oceanfront lane in Southampton make this a real treasure."