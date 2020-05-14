Property of the Week: 16 Assups Neck Lane, Quogue

16 Assups Neck Lane, Quogue, Photo: Courtesy Compass

There's a certain allure to a newly constructed home. Imagine being one of the first inhabitants of a gorgeous property in the Hamptons.

Situated in Quogue, 16 Assups Neck Lane is a postmodern featuring 6,300+/- square feet of living space. Agents Tim Morabito and Nicole Weiss of Compass believe this $4.9 million property is a great option: "The neighborhood, located in Quogue South, consists of newly constructed substantial homes. In addition, the asking price is below the replacement cost if one were to purchase a lot and build the same home."

Upon entering the grand 2-story foyer of the main house, the attention to detail and functionality can be seen throughout. The main living area offers an open floor plan with wide plank wood floors and 10-foot ceilings, a formal dining room, living room with masonry fireplace, and powder room. The true gourmet kitchen boasts a center island with high-end appliances including a Wolf gas range, Sub Zero built-in side-by-side refrigerator, and Marvel dual zone wine cooler and beverage cooler. The first floor also offers a junior master suite, screened-in porch, mud room and laundry area, full bath, elevator, and screened-in porch. Up the stairs, you'll find the master suite with gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, oversized white marble en-suite bath, and balcony which runs the length of the rear side of the home. The second-floor also features three guest bedrooms, all with en-suite baths, an office, and communal sitting area.

"Not only does the property offer a newly constructed home, but there is also a detached guest cottage with a separate and private driveway," they explain. "The cottage includes a kitchenette, sitting area with fireplace, two bedrooms, and full bath. In addition to the well manicured grounds and tranquil backyard, there is a heated, gunite saltwater pool as well as a salt system hot tub."

As the Gershwin tune goes, "who could ask for anything more?"