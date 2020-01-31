Property of the Week: 675 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

675 Flying Point Road, Water Mill, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Photography

A Water Mill property that has been occupied by guests such as Bill Clinton, Christie Brinkley and others is for sale.

Situated between Mecox Bay and Flying Point Beach, this property features a 7200-square-foot residence, a private dock for access to the creek/bay for paddle boarding and kayaking, detached garage with artist studio and a screened in dining room with a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor kitchens to make pool-side entertaining a breeze.

Other features include a custom, over-sized heated gunite pool with jacuzzi, Har-Tru tennis court with pavilion, pergola, double-height entryway with a walnut-finished staircase which marks the entrance of the five-bedroom, seven-and-one-half-bath main residence. Herringbone red oak flooring gives way to a dining room, formal living room and elongated great room to round out the first floor. Three fireplaces, marble countertops and extensive mill-work complete this charming beach house.

French doors are featured throughout the first level of the home flooding it with sun light. The state of the art kitchen with adjoining breakfast room, butlers pantry and wet bar are the heart of this home and where everyone seems to gather. A private master suite offers a lavish retreat with a fireplace and marble bathroom. Four other guest suites and an inviting sitting room complete the inside. A covered back porch overlooks the 60 x 25-foot pool with spa and sprawling.

Listed by Aaron Curti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

