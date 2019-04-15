Property of the Week: Glovers Lane, Westhampton Beach

Glovers Lane is tucked right off Main Street in Westhampton Beach, close to restaurants, WHBPAC, the farmer's market, and so much more. Number 18 is a cute yellow ranch surrounded by hedges, with a charming archway for an entrance.

"You would never know a property like this exists right in the village," says listing agent Antonio Bottero at Compass. Asking $820,000, the property is an updated ranch with three bedrooms and two baths. It boasts a quarter acre of land with a pool. Bottero adds, "There is nothing else available in Westhampton Beach village south of the highway with a pool anywhere near this price. The closest to 18 Glover Lane is 38 Liberty Street, which is now in contract with a last asking price $844,000. So we feel we are priced perfectly."

The open, light, bright great room features a beamed ceiling and fireplace. One bedroom is currently being used as TV room/den, perfect for a small family.

And if you're a city dweller looking for a weekend place requiring not too much upkeep or travel time, you're in luck. "It's perfect for someone who doesn't drive or have a car," Bottero says. "They can jump on the train or the jitney, then Uber or cab to the house. From there you can walk to all the shops and restaurants Westhampton Beach has to offer. Rogers Beach is only 1.4 miles away and can be biked to in several minutes."

For more, click here. 18 Glover Street, Westhampton Beach