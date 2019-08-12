Property of the Week: Shrubland Road, Southampton

In Southampton, you'll find a unique property with much to offer. "There really is nothing else like it on the market right now. The highly stylized interior leaves nothing to chance and seamlessly combines Hollywood glamour with mainstream Hamptons aesthetics," says listing agent Anthony Rosina at Sotheby's.

It's a fairly compact property for the Hamptons, at 1100 square feet and with 0.36 of an acre of land, but everything you could need is included. "The uber-chic pool house is fitted with stylish furnishings," says Rosina, "including crafted built-in bunk beds and additional seating as well as a full bath."

There are two bedrooms and a very nicely remodeled bath in the main house, along with a new marble kitchen.

Outside, there's a deck, pool and pool house with a bedroom and full bath, along with waterviews. "Four-season water views of Cold Spring Bay," adds Rosina.

"At $950,000 for a turnkey property with a pool and water views, it is definitely well-priced," comments Rosina. "I think the target market for this home appeals to young couples but could just as easily fit singles as well as recent empty nesters."

For more, click here. 55 Shrubland Road, Southampton