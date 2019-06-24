Property of the Week: Strongheart Manor, North Haven

Matt Lauer and ex-wife Annette Roque have listed their beautiful property, 26 Actors Colony Road in North Haven, better known as Strongheart, in the wake of their divorce. The couple purchased the property just three years ago from Richard Gere (who was also going through a divorce) for $36.5 million. (And in case you're wondering, Gere bought Strongheart for $6.9 million back in 2005.) Now the property, listed with Bespoke, is asking $44.8 million.

As before, it's a gorgeous property, on prestigious Actors Colony Road. (With Jimmy Buffett the neighbor to the north and Fred Stelle the neighbor to the south!) Strongheart was built in 1902 but has been renovated and expanded since then, with two additional guest houses, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, and the famous tea house set in the middle of a pond in front of the coastline. In all, there are twelve bedrooms and twelve baths in 12,000 square feet set on 6.3 waterfront acres, with mature, pretty gardens. There's 300' of direct bay frontage, a 240' long private deep water dock, and a sandy beach, as well as a 60' pool.

We wondered how the couple changed the place after moving in, so we compiled a few photos from Gere's listing to compare with the current listing. Obviously the furniture and carpets are different, but the main change seems to be a LOT of slate-blue paint. Check it out. The old photos are first and then the new ones.

And now some more current interiors:

And exterior:

We'll be very interested to see who buys.

For more, click here. 26 Actors Colony Road, Sag Harbor