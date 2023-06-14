Quogue Oceanfront Estate Mixes Old-World Elegance With Modern Amenities

A stately oceanfront home along coveted Dune Road in Quogue, built in the early 1900s and on the market for the first time in 50 years, is asking $13.75 million.

The house at 10 Dune Road offers 4,000 square feet of living space on a sizable 2.66 acres of property along the Atlantic Ocean. The parcel boasts a tennis court, a heated gunite pool, a bocce court and a wisteria-covered pergola and even a grandfathered dune deck.

“Boasting 275 feet of beach frontage within Quogue’s undulating sand dunes, 10 Dune Road is truly a unique private oasis,” says listing agent Lillian A. Holtzclaw of Brown Harris Stevens.

“This historical estate was built in 1910 and is the only original standing house that belonged to the Kennedune Corporation,” she says. “While the house’s infrastructure has been fully upgraded to today’s standards, the old-world elegance remains intact.”

An English country house in design, it mixes French provincial styles with modern amenities.

The house begins with a separate entryway that leads into a large living room — it measures 28.5 feet by 15.4 feet and offers ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. A door leads out to a grassy area, while a fireplace on the opposite wall provides warmth.

A set of French doors leads to the formal dining room, which also overlooks the water. It is connected to a butler’s pantry with a wet bar that leads into the gourmet, eat-in kitchen.

A large island sits in the center of the kitchen and is set up for entertaining with two dishwashers, two sinks and a wine fridge. The kitchen also provides a separate entrance from a parking area, and easy access to a “service area,” a laundry room, and a powder room.

Sliding glass doors in the kitchen lead out onto a 16-foot-by-25-foot porch. Nearby, is a dedicated outdoor barbecue space.

Back on the other side of the living room is a study with access to a full bathroom, and a sizable, light-filled sunroom that also features a bar and 16.3-foot high ceilings. A door leads out to several sitting areas and the private boardwalk to the beach.

A two-car garage can be found just off the sunroom, and on the backside of the garage is a connected bonus space with a powder room and an outdoor shower. A pathway leads to a gated area that contains the pool, a separate hot tub, more sitting areas, an outdoor kitchen and the sunken tennis court. There is also an established vegetable garden.

The house holds six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The second floor is split in two with the main section holding four of the bedrooms, including the primary suite, which offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a standalone tub and walk-in shower.

Another bedroom and full bathroom can be found above the garage, accessed with a separate set of stairs. The generously-sized room even has 14-foot ceilings and a connected loft space.

“10 Dune Rd is for the sophisticated buyer who appreciates simple and understated elegance while aiming for the very best,” Holtzclaw says. “It’s a privilege to represent such a distinct and rare oceanfront property.”