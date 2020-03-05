Quogue Sandcastle Now in Contract

Sandcastle at Quogue, 216 Dune Road, Quogue, Photo: Corcoran

Sandcastle at Quogue, the lavish property at 216 Dune Road, is now in contract. Listed by Jeremy Ryan at The Corcoran Group (last asking price $17.299 million), this luxury home features 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 9,000 square feet on 1.72 acres, heated infinity pool, library, media room, numerous fireplaces, garage, beach rights and more. The property had been on the market for the past few years, and to a new spin on a classic phrase, great things come to those who wait.​

Ryan thinks that the sale of Sandcastle at Quogue is a major milestone for the local real estate market this season. "Persistence is the name of the game when it comes to luxury real estate in the village of Quogue," Ryan says. "With an average time on market of over four years for homes of this stature, a consistent marketing campaign is essential. The buyers for this property initially looked at the property two years ago and have been watching the market closely during that time. After seeing the buying activity increase in Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2020, it is an exciting time for Quogue real estate."

In addition to the old "location, location, location" adage that clearly applies to this castle on the ocean side of Dune Road and the endless views of the Atlantic that come with it, the property has numerous attributes that Ryan considers key features for homes in the Quogue luxury market:

Open living spaces with a seamless flow from indoor and outdoor areas; updated kitchens with an emphasis on entertaining (i.e., large islands, seating, breakfast areas, wine fridges, ice makers); app-integrated home automation so owners are always in-touch with their homes (security system, HVAC, pool temperature, blinds, audio); clean and fresh color shades that remind the owners they are at the beach; homes that do not require extensive updates to achieve FEMA compliance.

Ryan sees this sale as a major milestone for the Quogue real estate market this season, of course, but also as a deal that will have a notable impact going forward. "As Sandcastle and other oceanfront homes in Quogue close," he says, "we will have a solid comparable basis for home values for the next two years."