Real Estate Offices Open for Business as Phase 2 of New York Forward Begins

As part of Phase 2 of New York Forward, the initiative to reopen New York State after the COVID-19 quarantine, real estate offices are permitted to open for business.

This is a hugely important step for the East End real estate industry, which has been forced to operate remotely and virtually since March. The local real estate offices have found success in adapting business models to suit government restrictions, but it's just not the same. "Long-term, I don't see humanoids being able to keep such distance and have such a lack of tactile stimuli," Town & Country Real Estate CEO Judi Desiderio told Behind the Hedges in May. "And real estate is probably one of the most personal things. You're not buying a shirt, or a bottle of vodka or even a plant. You're buying a house."

Todd Bourgard, Senior Executive Regional Manager of Sales for the Hamptons at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, is optimistic that offices reopening will help the industry flourish and points out that the market did prove to be malleable to change during the pandemic. "Though our offices were physically closed, our agents were working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our staff and clients," Bourgard says, noting that they're taking steps to ensure the safety of both real estate professionals and clients. "Now that Long Island has entered Phase 2 of reopening, we are operating under strict guidelines," he says. "Douglas Elliman is supplying masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants to all agents and has provided guidebooks of safe social distancing measures, keeping surfaces clean, all to ensure health and success during these trying times."

Social distancing and sanitary practices remain vital to New York Forward, and with real estate offices taking steps to keep everyone safe, the reopening of the East End will continue to go smoothly.

