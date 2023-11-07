House of the Day

Renovated Bridgehampton Farmhouse Is Just Moments From Main Street

Bridgehampton, farmhouse
A chic Bridgehampton farmhouse was completely renovated.
Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

A renovated Bridgehampton farmhouse within walking distance of the hamlet’s Main Street is for sale, asking $2.595 million. J.B. Andreassi of Nest Seekers International has the listing.

Situated just a few blocks from the heart of Bridgehampton, the house at 74 Sawasett Avenue has been completely renovated.

The 1,940-square-foot farmhouse offers three spacious bedrooms, including a primary en suite that overlooks the backyard with its brand new heated gunite pool and pool house.

Professionally decorated with all new furnishings, the house can only be described as chic. “Simplicity and elegance throughout the house with beautiful architectural details makes this house a truly unique property in Bridgehampton,” the listing says.

Bridgehampton, farmhouse
Inside the home at 74 Sawasett AvenueCourtesy of Nest Seekers International

The redesigned eat-in kitchen offers a center island with counter seating and is open to the living and dining room areas. Sliding glass doors lead outside of a patio perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.

The 0.27-acre property has been landscaped and is surrounded by hedges for privacy.

“Its the perfect year-round New York City getaway,” the listing says.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 74 Sawasett Avenue, Bridgehampton | Agent: J.B. Andreassi, Nest Seekers International ] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Outside the homeCourtesy of Nest Seekers International
The kitchen areaCourtesy of Nest Seekers International
The primary bedroomCourtesy of Nest Seekers International
The bathroomCourtesy of Nest Seekers International
The view from the poolCourtesy of Nest Seekers International

