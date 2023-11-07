Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A renovated Bridgehampton farmhouse within walking distance of the hamlet’s Main Street is for sale, asking $2.595 million. J.B. Andreassi of Nest Seekers International has the listing.

Situated just a few blocks from the heart of Bridgehampton, the house at 74 Sawasett Avenue has been completely renovated.

The 1,940-square-foot farmhouse offers three spacious bedrooms, including a primary en suite that overlooks the backyard with its brand new heated gunite pool and pool house.

Professionally decorated with all new furnishings, the house can only be described as chic. “Simplicity and elegance throughout the house with beautiful architectural details makes this house a truly unique property in Bridgehampton,” the listing says.

The redesigned eat-in kitchen offers a center island with counter seating and is open to the living and dining room areas. Sliding glass doors lead outside of a patio perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining.

The 0.27-acre property has been landscaped and is surrounded by hedges for privacy.

“Its the perfect year-round New York City getaway,” the listing says.