Resort-style Living in Remsenburg With Views of Moriches Bay

The resort-style house at 49 Tuthill Lane in Remsenburg-Speonk is listed at $3.25 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Remsenburg home offers panoramic views of Moriches Bay and Dune Road on a property that mimics a resort.

The one-acre estate at 49 Tuthill Lane, listed with Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll of the Corcoran Group, includes a pool, a spa, an outdoor entertainment space, a pickleball and tennis court, an area to practice golf with a putting green, sand trap, and chipping stations, and perennial gardens.

The asking price: $3,250,000.

“Buyers are discovering Remsenburg as the ‘go-to’ Hamptons destination because of its proximity to the city and points east and north,” says Carroll. Neighborhood home prices have increased and the Remsenburg-Speonk area has become more popular with second-home homeowners since the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, now it’s time to lookahead to summer 2024.

“This home sets the bar for Hamptons summer living. There is literally something for everyone here — both inside and out,” says Carroll. “The three floors of indoor living space include a large open gathering area as well as a gourmet kitchen and plenty of room to spread out. The stellar location offers incredible panoramic views of Moriches Bay and Dune Road, but what I find folks love most about this house are the multiple ‘at home’ options for outdoor fun and relaxation. The property is truly its own resort.”

Originally built in 1978, the 2,814-square-foot, upside-down house has been updated with an open floor plan and well-appointed interiors. The open, kitchen area is on the second level so that even the chef can enjoy the views. The kitchen features a large center island with counter seating, a separate breakfast area and double wall ovens, while there is also a family area, where a couch faces a stone fireplace and built-in television.

There are four to five bedrooms, depending on how the rooms are used, and four-and-a-half bathrooms, including two generously-sized en suites. The roomy primary bedroom, on the third level, boasts striking views toward Dune Road, a private and a sitting area. One of the en suite bedrooms features a private entrance and its own “enchanted garden,” according to the listing.

The house offers three deck and outside there is a gazebo and an entertainment bar featuring outdoor televisions. The heated saltwater pool is complemented by a Jacuzzi spa. There is also a sauna.

There is also a surround-system outdoors.

“This retreat is surrounded by blooming summer flora and lush privacy landscaping,” Carroll adds.

[Listing: 49 Tuthill Lane, Remsenburg | Agents: Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.