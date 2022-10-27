Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Barnes & Noble has announced the grand opening of its new Riverhead bookstore. It will open on November 2 with a ribbon-cutting and book signing with author Nelson DeMille.

It will be the first new Barnes & Noble to open on Long Island in 14 years, and the first of two locations the bookseller has plans to bring to the island, according to a statement from the retailer.

As Behind The Hedges reported in August, the new Barnes & Noble is set to open at 1470 Old Country Road in The Riverhead Shopping Center, in front of the Home Depot and Shop Rite. It is located near a DSW in a building that was once home to Pier 1 Imports.

“It has been a long time since Riverhead has enjoyed having its own bookstore and we are delighted to be opening one again,” says James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, in the statement. “The wonderful bookselling team of Riverhead, led by Store Manager Sarah deQuillfeldt, have been hard at work getting their new store ready for the holiday season. Building a roster of book signings, author events and storytimes catered to the community has been a top priority for this experienced team of booksellers.”

Barnes & Noble will officially be open to the public at 10 a.m. on November 2, when a ribbon-cutting will take place. DeMille, a New York Times bestselling author, will be on hand for the occasion and will also sign copies of his new release, The Maze, the eighth book in the John Corey series, following the now-retired NYPD homicide detective John Corey.

“When Borders closed their doors in Riverhead in 2011, they left a void that was felt by many local readers. Customers have been vocal about their desire for a Barnes & Noble to open in Riverhead and I am just so happy to be able to give our neighbors what they have been asking for,” says deQuillfeldt, who has been a Barnes & Noble bookseller for 11 years. “Our team is all local to Long Island and we have been eagerly stocking our bookshelves with the books we know our community will love. I cannot wait to open our doors and welcome everyone in.”

Customers can find out more about upcoming events and news using the handle @bnriverheadny.