Serena & Lily Finds Second Long Island Design Home  

Serena & Lily is located at 1489 Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. It is the second location for the luxury brand on Long Island.
Serena & Lily has brought its polished coastal aesthetic to Nassau County, opening a new showroom in Roslyn in late March.

The Roslyn Design Shop, near the center of town at 1489 Old Northern Boulevard, offers Serena & Lily’s signature “relaxed yet refined approach” to furniture, bedding, home accessories and interior design.

“We are very excited to be establishing a presence on the Gold Coast, with its beautiful coastline and charming historic homes,” Lori Greeley, Serena & Lily’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Serena & Lily’s signature look is a “relaxed yet refined approach” to furniture, bedding and home accessories.Donna Dotan

This is the second location on Long Island for Serena & Lily, which was founded in 2003 and now has 18 shops combining its breezy California style with high-end design. The luxury interiors brand also has a shop in Wainscott out in the Hamptons.

Built in 1900 and “lovingly refreshed by the brand,” according to a statement, the 5,500-square-foot, three-story shop features an array of offerings, “displayed in home-like vignettes to inspire customers to reimagine their own bedrooms, living rooms, and dining spaces.”

Home-like vignettes inspire customers to reimagine their own bedrooms, living rooms, and dining spaces.Donna Dotan

There is also a dedicated space for consultations and a creative workspace for interior designers.

Serena & Lily’s bedding and rug collections are on display, along with a curated assortment of the brand’s original furniture, lighting, upholstery and accessories. There are custom furniture options, as well.

An extensive swatch display features more than 300 original Serena & Lily textile and wallpaper designs.

The Roslyn Design Shop offers a curated assortment of the brand’s original furniture, lighting, upholstery and accessories.Donna Dotan

The shop is filled with original artwork inspired by the area, including works by local artists Carol Saxe, Lainey Stewart, Margot Carr, Kate Sciabala, and Valerie Leuchs.

An upper-level porch features outdoor furnishings with a view of the Long Island Sound as a backdrop.

Design advisors are available for in-person or virtual appointments to assist with both small and large projects. They provide product recommendations, mood boards, room plans and swatches as part of the Design Shop’s complimentary offerings. Clients may also drop in.

The outdoor spaceDonna Dotan

Dedicated creative workspace in the Design Studio is available for interior designers and is open for private appointments, client meetings and presentations both during and outside of regular business hours.

