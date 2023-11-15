SERHANT. Lists Secluded Hamptons Estate Home for Just Under $7M

The estate home at 465 Middle Line Highway in Sag Harbor is on the market for $6.995 million.

A newly built, secluded Hamptons home on nearly 5 acres, but still close to Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton and Water Mill, is for sale, asking $6.995 million.

Listed with SERHANT.’s Jack Richardson, Nathan Grome and Ryan Serhant, the house at 465 Middle Line Highway is being called a “secluded Hamptons paradise” that all can see during a broker’s open house and networking event on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Situated down a long driveway and spanning more than 8,600 square feet, the house was built by Pinewood Development, which was behind the Bridgehampton development off the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike called Barn & Vine.

“We feel privileged to feature a listing crafted by the same builders of Barn & Vine,” Serhant told Behind The Hedges. “The quality craftsmanship of this home is evident and tangible, allowing you to truly appreciate the fine details.”

The residence begins with a double-height entry foyer that flows into an expansive great room featuring a fireplace and oversized windows and doors, allowing both natural light in and an easy transition to outdoor living.

There are several other living spaces throughout the home, such as a well-sized den with another fireplace and views of the pool and landscaped gardens.

In the sleek, white kitchen there are marble and granite countertops and a center island with bar seating, top-of-the-line Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, including two dishwashers. A formal dining room can be found next to the kitchen with space for seating 12 or more.

The house holds eight generously sized bedrooms, including two primary suites on both levels. On the second level, the primary suite has its balcony, a walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with marble sinks and high-end fixtures.

There are a total of seven bathrooms and three elegant half bathrooms.

Down on the lower level, there is an additional 2,400 square feet of space with 10-foot ceilings. Two guest suites have natural light streaming through deep egress windows, the listing explains. There is also a home gym and a screening room.

The home also benefits from two separate laundry rooms, one with a washer and dryer, and another featuring two of each.

A heated 20-by-40-foot gunite pool and spa and an outdoor kitchen are surrounded by a bluestone patio. Mature specimen trees and meticulously manicured landscaping provide privacy. “A covered porch and ample poolside space beckon, with the backyard basking in glorious southwestern light until sundown,” the listing continues.

An oversized three-bay garage is attached to the home with an enclosed entrance to the basement.

“The construction of this home is marked by high efficiency and energy star standards, making it a rare find in the Hamptons luxury market, offering the perfect blend of size, acreage, and location. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this remarkable residence your own, fully completed and move-in ready today,” the listing concludes.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 465 Middle Line Highway, Sag Harbor| Agents: Jack Richardson, Nathan Grome and Ryan Serhant ] GMAP