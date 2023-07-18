Joe Farrell’s Oceanfront Pad Lists for $125 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Famed Hamptons builder Joe Farrell has put his personal oceanfront residence on the market for a whopping $125 million. But Craig Beem of SERHANT. says for anyone with beaucoup bucks, looking for a stunning location with a high-end, turnkey home, that’s a realistic price.

“This is the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Beem of the listing that makes it one of the most expensive homes on the Hamptons market. He shares the listing with Ryan Serhant, founder of SERHANT.

“People ask me, well, hey, do you think it’s overpriced? It’s like, ‘no,’ you can’t really put a price tag on perfect. This is for somebody that just wants the best and is willing to pay a little bit of a premium to just step foot in that property, turnkey, with all the bells and whistles that Joe’s put in there and not worry about anything.”

Situated on 125 feet of the Atlantic Ocean in Bridgehampton, the flat-roof modern house at 155 Surfside Drive offers approximately 10,000 square of living space and plenty of amenities from its very own salo to a glass wine closet inspired by Kim Kardashian’s, a putting green on the rooftop retreat to a 16-car garage.

And, the interiors of the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom home are breathtaking.

The main level begins with a double-height foyer and leads into a 56-foot great room that capitalizes on the oceanfront views with floor-to-ceiling ocean-facing windows that open to the patio with its built-in grilling station, multiple seating areas and the heated gunite pool.

Back inside, the gourmet kitchen features high-end appliances, fine finishes and a walk-through wine closet. The formal dining room is attached to the butler’s pantry.

A large primary suite with an ocean-facing bedroom chamber is also located on the main floor. It includes a windowed en-suite bathroom, a walk-through dressing room with custom storage, a private office and an attached terrace with an all-season hot tub.

A media room and two powder rooms complete the main level.

Up on the second level, there is a second primary suite, six generously-sized bedroom suites and an ocean-facing gym with state-of-the-art equipment. “Literally you can see the dolphins flying by and the whales going by while you’re on your stair stepper,” Beem says.

There is also a full en suite bathroom and access to the main second-floor terrace. A fully-equipped laundry room with multiple washers and dryers is down the hall.

Then there is the rooftop, an entertainer’s paradise with a wet bar, an outdoor kitchen, a putting green, shuffleboard, a Jacuzzi and a flatscreen television.

A private, and “chic,” separate apartment is also located within the compound, along with a custom-built salon/barbers’ lounge, according to Beem.

He adds, “The smart buyer is going to buy this probably fully furnished.”

A Hamptons Opportunity

If $125 million doesn’t make you weak, there’s also an opportunity to create a compound like no other in the Hamptons.

Farrell is in the midst of building an 8,600-square-foot house right next door, currently listed with Bespoke for $79.95 million. The house at 165 Surfside Drive will also offer 125 feet of direct ocean frontage. The expected completion date is December 2023.

Beem says there could be an opportunity to connect the two houses with a glass breezeway or something similar and create an exclusive estate.

Designed by Will Minnear Architect, the eight-bedroom house is similar in design to Farrell’s personal residence. It also features open-concept main living spaces with floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows and doors, plus a rooftop terrace.

For the 4,476-square-foot space a putting green, a bar, a dining area and an eight-by-eight-foot spa are all planned.

“You’d almost have 20,000 square feet and you’d have — it’s actually 250 feet of open beach access on the ocean as opposed to 125 each. . . How cool would that be?” Beem says.

Joe Farrell’s Houses

The founder of Farrell Building Company, he is known for the rise of the McMansion in the Hamptons, but some of his personal residences have been sold for major money.

In 2021, Farrell sold his family’s Bridgehampton home, dubbed Sandcastle, an estate once rented by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for $31 million.

The 11.5-acre spread at 612 Halsey Lane, features nearly every conceivable luxurious amenity inside the 17,000-square-foot home and out, including a baseball diamond in the backyard and a bowling alley.

A newly-built luxury home in Bridgehampton that was listed at $24.995 million has gone into contract after eight months on the market.

He also sold a flat-roof modern home at 51 Sandpiper Lane, which was his personal residence for a time, in 2021.