Montauk Home Asking $7M Channels a Greek Island

The broken tile floor lends itself to the Greek island vibe in this Hither Hills home in Montauk.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Greek island vibe can be found in Montauk’s Hither Hills, according to Kieran Brew of SERHANT., whose latest listing not only channels the Mediterranean but also boasts ocean views.

The stucco and cedar-sided residence, a newly built, sustainable modern home, is asking $6.995 million.

“The Mediterranean accents, like the arched doorways, the white stucco and the broken tile floor give the house a sense of warmth and personality that too many modern houses lack,” says Brew.

The house is equipped with 25,000 watts of solar and is very well insulated to ensure high sustainability. “Maybe the NetZero thing isn’t a must-have for most buyers, but it’s sure nice not to have to send any money to the electric company — like ever,” Kieran adds.

Located at 29 Monroe Drive, the home was built by Evan Parganos of Build Well Development, which has built several homes in Montauk in recent years.

The home sits 0.45 of an acre south of the highway and offers 5,000 square feet of space, along with six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

The well-equipped kitchen and living areas can be found on the second level to take advantage of the ocean views. The kitchen features a large quartz center island with seating for four and plenty of counter space, plus an area for a breakfast table. Steps lead to a raised living room with an architectural gas fireplace flanked by picture windows and a spacious dining area.

“The multi-level great room is such a fantastic idea,” Brew says. “You still get the open feeling of the living/kitchen/dining area, but it breaks it up a little, so that each area, while still open to the others, has its own feel to it.”

Sliding glass doors from the dining area lead outside to a large deck with a cable railing where you can sit and enjoy the breeze coming off the nearby Atlantic.

The bedrooms are situated on the first level with each one being an en suite with a modern bathroom, one more glamorous than the last, Brew says in the listing.

The primary suite’s bathroom offers the epitome of luxury featuring a walk-in shower, a freestanding tub and a double vanity. Sliding glass doors from the primary bedroom lead out to the pool area, as does the large recreational space on the first floor.

The heated gunite pool comes with a built-in spa and is surrounded by decking with a flat grassy lawn just beyond it. There is also a fire pit and playground.

A spacious outdoor shower will complete any Montauk summer experience.

The house is located just moments from the deeded ocean beach access.

“You are so close to the beach here,” Kieran says. “And ‘Presidents’ Beach’ is one of the best-kept secrets around: huge white sand beach, never crowded and easy to get to.”

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 29 Monroe Drive, Montauk | Agent: Kieran Brew, SERHANT. ] GMAP