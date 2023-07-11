Shelter Island Victorian Home Impeccably Restored

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

On Shelter Island, an impeccably restored Carpenter Gothic Victorian home, dating back to 1875, is an opportunity to own a charming piece of history.

The residence at 13 Spring Garden Avenue is located in the Heights, a neighborhood on the north side of the island that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its collection of such style houses. Listed with Elizabeth Galle of the Corcoran Group in May, the asking price for the home is $2.7 million.

Character abounds, starting with the wrap-around front porch with hand-carved ornate arches above the railings, which continues up on the second-floor covered balcony.

The chapel-style front doors open to a classic parlor clad in shiplap that spills into an open living and dining room. The living area features a white brick fireplace, built-in bookcase and a three-sided window seat. While the foyer and living room are tucked under beamed ceilings, the center of the open floor plan sits below a mezzanine. Authentic brass ship lighting fixtures found in this area embody the essence of the renovation project, recently undertaken.

In total, there is 2,292 square feet of living space.

Chapel-style doors lead to the dining room, while another set opens to the fully updated kitchen with a generously-sized breakfast area by a bay window. Among the features are a white soap-stone marble center island, floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets and Viking appliances, including a four-burner stove and oven, two dishwashers, a wine cooler and brass accents. A brick courtyard off the kitchen leads to an outdoor dining area on the porch.

An office space and a powder room complete the first floor.

Another sitting area by a bay window can be found by the staircase that leads up to the second floor, where an open balcony overlooks the main floor on the three sides. There are three bedrooms on this level, including the primary suite, which has a cathedral ceiling, a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with a wash stall.

One of the two guest rooms on the second floor boasts the private balcony through the signature doors, overlooking Spring Garden Avenue. The remaining bedroom has a bay window with a window seat that sits under a turret. A large bathroom with two sinks, a shower and wash stall are shared by the other two bathrooms.

Steep steps lead up to a third-floor viewing tower that allows for a unique view of Dering Harbor and the surrounding bays.

A full basement includes a laundry and storage area.

Despite being built in the 19th century, the home now has central air conditioning.

The 0.37-acre lot, considered oversized for the neighborhood, translates to a large private yard, often used for a game of croquet. A detached garage with a parking surface?

Homeowners in the Heights enjoy access to the association’s tennis courts, beach club and community park.

[Listing: 13 Spring Garden Avenue, Shelter Island Heights | Agent: Elizabeth Galle, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

