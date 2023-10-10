Southampton Estate, Asking $17M, Comes With Creek Views

The newly renovated home at 344 Great Plains Road in Southampton is listed at $16.995 million.

A renovated waterfront estate overlooking Taylor Creek in Southampton Village is listed for $16.995 million. Harold Grant and Bruce Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty are representing the listing.

The 4,858-square-foot sits on 1.9 acres at 344 Great Plains Road in the heart of the village with 120 feet of creek frontage. New features include a brand-new kitchen, bathrooms, modern lighting, millwork, stonework, appliances, mechanicals, matte-finished flooring, an outdoor patio, a new in-pool spa, and a pool house that matches the house.

Originally built in 1992, the main home begins with a double-height entry hall that spills into a massive great room that is flooded with natural light through three sets of French doors and windows under the double-height ceiling. In fact, more than 12 French doors in the home open to outdoor decks and an enclosed sunroom.

In the kitchen, there are marble countertops, a center island with counter seating and a light-filled morning room. New appliances include two dishwashers, a microwave, a Wolf range, and a convection oven, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and under-counter beverage coolers. A dining room can be found off the great room and kitchen.

There is also a den/family room and an office that can be converted to another use.

The house offers five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The first floor also holds the first guest bedroom suite.

Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with a private deck overlooking the pool and creek, as well as a large dressing room with two walk-in closets. An oversized, spa-like bathroom features a large shower with a rainhead, a bathtub, dual vanities and a separate water closet.

There are also two additional bedroom suites, also with access to a shared deck.

The freshly landscaped grounds include the pool. The adjacent pool house provides a sitting/changing room, a separate shower and a water closet.

There are two single-car garages attached to the home.

[Listing: 344 Great Plains Road, Southampton | Agents: Harald Grant and Bruce Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

