A Southampton ‘Hobbit House’ Hits the Market

A one-of-a-kind home that looks as if it were plucked straight out of Lord of the Rings, lovingly referred to as the hobbit house, has hit the market in Southampton Village

Asking $2.25 million, 10 John Street is listed with Robert Lohman of Brown Harris Stevens.

A rare “half-timber” home could be located in the Cotswolds, the listing description says.

The five-bedroom home was built between 1909 and 1912. Local craftsman Julius Imer incorporated salvaged ship timbers along with local stone and artifacts.

“The craftsman who built the home salvaged wood beams, hand crafted doors and stone parts to create an exceptional half-timber home, truly in the style of the old world,” says Lohman.

Acclaimed AD100 designer William (Bill) Sofield owned the home from 2006 to 2012. Sculptor David Lee Brown most recently owned the home.

A stone floored entry foyer with leads to a richly finished wood interior. Thick hand-crafted doors open to great room with a stone fire antique hearth that would likely excite Tolkien himself.

A dining room offers a second fireplace, while the rustic kitchen features Viking appliances. There is also a laundry, a pantry and half bath just off the kitchen.

The first-floor primary bedroom includes a breakfast porch and an en suite bath.

A rustic staircase in the foyer and a back staircase leads to a second level where a meandering hall leads to four of the bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Situated on just shy of a a quarter of an acre lot, there is a large open lawn with western and southern exposures with room for pool.

There is also a detached garage, an outside shower and driveway for off street parking.

