Redcraft Estate, an iconic Southampton Village manor house, sold late last year for $20 million.

The house at 420 Ox Pasture Road, in the village’s Estate Section, “exemplifies the subtle elegance and grandeur of one of Southampton’s most classic homes,” according to the listing description.

Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group represented the seller, Redcraft LLC. Ritchey Howe of Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer, listed only as 420 Ox Pasture Road LLC. The last asking price was $21.995 million.

The redbrick façaded house was built at the turn of the 20th century by the industrialist Charles G. Francklyn, the founder of the energy company ConEd and the heir to the Cunard Canadian shipping fortune.

The 6,700-square-foot house, now known as the Redcraft Estate, has been restored and renovated to 21st-century standards with interior designer Steven Gambrel overseeing the project.

Grand double doors open to a light-filled foyer reception hall with a fireplace. A large dining room also features a fireplace and a family room offers high ceilings. The chef’s kitchen, as well as a wet bar, are equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures.

French doors open to a covered porch and terraces that overlook a park-like, 3.5-acre property designed by award-winning landscape architect Perry Guillot. There is a nearly one-acre formal garden “with outdoor ‘rooms’ to emulate the famed Sissinghurst English Gardens that is situated between original brick walls,” the listing says. An allée of large trees leads to a private oversized pool and a pool house with “a modern yet classic character all its own,” according to the description.

There are a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. The second floor of the home includes an elegant primary suite with a formal dressing room and a primary bathroom that features a fireplace, as well as a private sunset-facing terrace that overlooks the formal garden.

In 2017, the asking price for the house was as much as $31.7 million but had slowly come down over the years. By April of 2021, the property was listed for $24,995,000, then taken off the market before it was relisted in November of 2021 with Breitenbach for $23,995,000.

The closing occurred on November 17, 2022, but just came through the deed transfers available earlier this month.

