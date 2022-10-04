Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A house on Gardiner’s Bay in Springs sold on Friday, September 30, 2022, for $12 million — the highest residential sale in the hamlet.

Shannan M. North, Peter M. Turino and Richard Ziegelasch of Brown Harris Stevens represented the listing, and according to Brown Harris Stevens the previous sale record for Springs was $9 million in 2018.

“The breakthrough price of this property has opened up a new, high-end market for ‘The Springs,'” says Turino. “This special house and its beautiful surroundings are clearly among the finest to be found anywhere in East Hampton.”

The home at 12 Gallatin Lane went on the market in June for $13.75 million.

Located on 1.2 acres, directly on Maidstone Beach, the house offers unobstructed panoramic views. “The ultimate natural scenery provides stunning sunsets, incredible wildlife, and a unique ambiance,” the listing description says.

There are water views from the start with a 46-foot wall of glass. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home was designed by James McChesney Architect in 2014.

The living room with a fireplace leads into a 20-foot dining room, as well as a screened-in porch that also boasts a fireplace. The chef’s kitchen provides high-end Thermador appliances, including double dishwashers, and a roomy breakfast bar.

An infinity-edge waterside pool sits in the Jack DeLashmet-designed gardens.

There is also a separate two-car garage and garden shop.

The buyer was brought by Krae Van Sickle and Lylla Carter of Saunders & Associates.

