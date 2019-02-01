Ten Questions for Douglas Sabo

Douglas Sabo is an agent with Nest Seekers in Southampton. He won the Privet Hedges award for Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Where did you grow up? How long had your family lived there?

My parents grew up renting with their family or friends during the summers and they actually met each out here. They bought their house in Southampton while they were still living in my grandmother's basement in Queens and working in the city. We ended up splitting our week between Manhasset and Southampton because of their jobs, so we would come out every weekend, holiday and of course the summers.

How did you wind up in the Hamptons?

I made the decision to move back home to Southampton after I finished grad school in Boston. It was the perfect fit for what I was looking for and I didn't need to think twice.

What did you do before you were an agent?

I went to school for vocal performance in classical music and opera and I am still an active performer in the classical world. I sing with different opera companies in New York City and the surrounding area. II was also fortunate enough to live in Italy, Austria and Rio de Janeiro for my classical studies. I worked at the Ross School between my undergrad and graduate degree as a house parent and teacher and while I was in Boston I worked as a chorus teacher in a local high school. When I moved back home, I was fortunate enough to be asked to join Nest Seekers and it was a perfect fit.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time I am normally in Manhattan rehearsing for an upcoming performance. I like to travel as well as do something outside whether it be hiking, kayaking, surfing or skiing.

If you weren't an agent, what would be your dream job?

I love that real estate allows me to both be an agent as well as work as an opera singer. Now if I weren't doing either, I would love to work in international travel. I love experiencing new cultures and foods and helping others experience that.

What are some of the best things about being an agent in the Hamptons?

Location! We get to work in one of the most beautiful places in the world. We are spoiled that we get to live here year-round. I am also fortunate that I get to live near my family.

What are some of the drawbacks of being an agent?

The biggest drawback is overcoming the perception that some people have of real estate agents. Whether people think it's easy and you are just a door opener, or that you are looking to take advantage. I work with my clients closely to show them that taking advantage of them is the last thing I would want to do, and that I have their best interest throughout the process, whether that is renting, buying or selling.

What's the best advice you ever got, personally or professionally?

The best advice I have ever received was simply to show up. This works in all areas of your life. It's easy to say you want to do something--getting in shape, learning a language, following a certain path in life--but so many people will fall back on excuses that stop them from getting there. You have to ignore all the excuses you can make for yourself and show up. That's the only way you will be successful.

What do you think of the Hamptons real estate market right now?

I think the market is going through a correction on the high end of the market, which isn't a bad thing. It does mean that you need to price your listing so you can beat out the competition and successfully move your property. In the lower end of the market there is less competition, so properties are moving pretty quickly if priced well.

Do you think 2019 will be a good year in real estate? Why or why not?

I think 2019 will be a great year for real estate in the Hamptons; any time there is a correction in the market smart investors will find opportunities. There are deals to be had, and those looking closely will find them. I have also seen a lot of inquires come in early for summer rentals, so I am expecting the rental market to be more robust than it has been the past few seasons.