Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage founded by reality star Mauricio Umansky in Beverly Hills in 2011, is opening a second office in the Hamptons, this one which will be led by managing directors Rylan Jacka and Randi Ball, well-known South Fork agents.

The global boutique real estate brokerage debuted its Hamptons office on Bridgehampton Main Street last August and is led by Dana Trotter and Tyler Whitman. Like Trotter, Jacka joined The Agency by way of Sotheby’s International Realty, where he was one of the top brokers. Ball was with The Corcoran Group.

Their new office will be located in Unit 4 at 55 Main Street in East Hampton Village.

Jacka brings more than 25 years of real estate experience with over $1 billion in sales to The Agency. A California native, Jacka has lived in the Hamptons since 1998 and in East Hampton for 17 years.

“Inspired by architecture, design, and landscape, Rylan is in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect Hamptons home and property. From the surf cottages in Montauk and Amagansett to the timeless estates in East Hampton, and the historic whaling homes in Sag Harbor, to the bucolic farmhouses in Sagaponack, Rylan has a deep knowledge of the different hamlets,” his bio from The Agency says. “With that, he also has an intimate understanding of the land planning and environmental regulations in each township, as well as deep ties in the professional community.”

Long Island born and raised, Ball has a decade of experience on the East End, where she has focused on Amagansett and East Hampton. Having spent two decades in New York City, she is said to bring “a unique blend of local insight and urban sophistication to her practice.”

At Corcoran, she was a member of the President’s Council in 2021 and 2024, and the Platinum Council from 2020 to 2023, ranking among the top performers. In 2022 and 2023, she was the No. 2 agent in Corcoran’s East Hampton office.

“With a background in journalism and marketing from the University of Maryland, Randi honed her skills in boutique advertising firms and production companies before transitioning to real estate,” her bio says. “Her expertise in marketing and advertising proves invaluable to her clients, as does her keen eye for building and design.”

Meanwhile, Umansky’s brokerage has been among the fastest-growing in the world since founding it 13 years ago, while appearing alongside his now estranged wife, Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Agency’s California office is featured on the Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, which launched a second season last month.

The Agency also has two offices elsewhere on Long Island, in Bay Shore and Huntington.