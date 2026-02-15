The Basics of 3 Popular Siding Materials

Vinyl, fiber cement and wood are three popular siding materials, and understanding the characteristics of each can help homeowners make more informed decisions. (MCC)

Few home renovation projects can change the look of a home as significantly as new siding.

New siding can make a home look brand new, and a new color can dramatically change the perception of a home. As homeowners begin to consider siding replacement projects, they might be surprised to learn their options in relation to materials are so numerous.

Though it’s great to have options, it also can be difficult to pick a material when there are so many products to choose from. Vinyl, fiber cement and wood are three popular siding materials, and understanding the characteristics of each can help homeowners make more informed decisions.

Vinyl

Vinyl siding has long been among the most popular siding materials. The National Association of Home Builders notes that popularity has declined in recent years, with the market share of vinyl siding dropping 5% over the last decade and nearly 13% over the last 20 years. Despite that declining popularity, vinyl remains a strong option for many homeowners due to its affordability and minimal maintenance requirements. Consumer Reports also notes that vinyl siding is impervious to insects and water, an attribute that’s highly appealing to many homeowners.

Fiber cement

Consumer Reports notes that fiber cement siding blends cement, sand and cellulose. Many homeowners like fiber cement siding because of its aesthetic appeal, as it looks like real wood without the vulnerabilities associated with wood (see below). The home renovation experts at This Old House report that fiber cement siding has exceptional durability and offers great resistance to environmental factors like harsh weather, UV rays and moisture. Fiber cement siding also is a low-maintenance, insect-resistant option that won’t warp or rot. Fiber cement siding is not easily installed, which contributes to a higher overall cost.

Wood

Siding materials don’t get much more traditional than wood. It shouldn’t surprise homeowners to learn that wood siding can warp or rot, and anything made from wood can be vulnerable to insects. However, well-maintained wood siding can be very durable and certain types are less vulnerable to rot than others. Local climate will affect which wood siding options are best for a given area. Many see wood siding as characteristic of a high-end home, making the somewhat higher price tag compared to vinyl siding easier to justify.

There’s no right or wrong decision when choosing siding materials for a home. Homeowners are urged to do their homework, including studying cost and the local climate, before choosing a material for their home.

-Metro Creative Conection