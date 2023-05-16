Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Consumer efforts to be more eco-conscious are more and more noticeable. One major indicator of the growing interest in eco-friendly products is the popularity of energy-efficient homes.

In fact, a recent survey from the National Association of Home Builders found that energy-efficient features are among the most sought-after “must-haves” among homebuyers. Of those surveyed, 83% desired Energy Star-rated windows, 81% wanted Energy Star-rated appliances and 80% preferred energy-efficient lighting.

Though eco-conscious sensibilities compel millions of homeowners to make their homes more energy-efficient, that’s not the only reason to upgrade your home. The following are a handful of the many benefits of energy-efficient homes.

SAVE MONEY

Inflation was one of the biggest stories of 2022, as the cost of living rose dramatically in the wake of world events. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation led to an overall 6.5% increase in prices. But that increase was dwarfed by the cost of electricity, which increased by 14.3% in 2022. Energy-efficient appliances can help homeowners overcome that spike in electricity costs, as the U.S. Department of Energy indicates upgrading to such products can help homeowners reduce their energy costs by as much as 30%.

RESALE VALUE

As the NAHB survey indicates, modern homebuyers want energy-efficient homes. They’re also willing to pay more for such homes. Research from the mortgage lender Freddie Mac found that homes with energy-efficient ratings sold for nearly 3% more on average than homes without such ratings.

LIVE HEALTHIER

The benefits of energy-efficient homes aren’t just economic, though health-related benefits certainly produce an economic incentive as well. According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, insulation and air sealing protect individuals from heat waves and other ripple effects of climate change. The ACEEE notes that weatherization can improve indoor air quality and comfort, a notable benefit for asthma sufferers and seniors. In fact, the ACEEE estimates that integrating energy efficiency programs in homes could reduce seniors’ risk for falls in their homes, potentially saving $2 billion in fall-related healthcare costs over the next decade, and improve asthma outcomes, which could reduce healthcare costs by as much as half a billion dollars.

Energy-efficient products and practices pay numerous dividends, making them a worthy expenditure for any homeowners looking to upgrade their homes.

